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Funding Secured to Begin Repairs on Chernobyl Safety Structure
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reached an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to secure €30 million (around $35 million) for the initial phase of repairing the New Safe Confinement at the Chernobyl nuclear site, a structure built to contain radioactive materials and prevent contamination leaks.
During an international conference focused on Chernobyl recovery and nuclear safety, participating partners collectively pledged close to €100 million (approximately $117 million) in early financial commitments, according to reports.
Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that: “These funds will be directed toward restoring the safe confinement at the Chornobyl NPP and strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine,” he wrote on US social media company X.
Preliminary assessments suggest that fully repairing and reinforcing the containment structure—following damage reportedly caused by a drone strike in February 2025—could cost around €500 million ($585 million), Shmyhal noted, according to reports.
He further indicated that a joint declaration was issued after the conference, with 24 countries backing Ukraine’s initiative to gather the necessary funding for restoration efforts.
In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.
“I emphasized the unacceptability of formalizing and legitimizing Russia’s presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” he wrote on US social media X.
Zelenskyy explained that their discussions covered temporary shutdowns of reactor units, reductions in electricity generation, and the possible consequences of what he described as “criminal actions.”
He stressed that control of the Zaporizhzhia facility should be returned to Ukraine’s authorized operator and nuclear regulatory body.
Earlier, on Feb. 14, 2025, Ukraine reported that a drone strike had hit the New Safe Confinement structure overnight, sparking a fire that lasted for weeks and damaging its outer layer, though no radioactive material was released. Russia rejected these claims, according to reports.
During an international conference focused on Chernobyl recovery and nuclear safety, participating partners collectively pledged close to €100 million (approximately $117 million) in early financial commitments, according to reports.
Ukraine’s Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that: “These funds will be directed toward restoring the safe confinement at the Chornobyl NPP and strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine,” he wrote on US social media company X.
Preliminary assessments suggest that fully repairing and reinforcing the containment structure—following damage reportedly caused by a drone strike in February 2025—could cost around €500 million ($585 million), Shmyhal noted, according to reports.
He further indicated that a joint declaration was issued after the conference, with 24 countries backing Ukraine’s initiative to gather the necessary funding for restoration efforts.
In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he met with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.
“I emphasized the unacceptability of formalizing and legitimizing Russia’s presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” he wrote on US social media X.
Zelenskyy explained that their discussions covered temporary shutdowns of reactor units, reductions in electricity generation, and the possible consequences of what he described as “criminal actions.”
He stressed that control of the Zaporizhzhia facility should be returned to Ukraine’s authorized operator and nuclear regulatory body.
Earlier, on Feb. 14, 2025, Ukraine reported that a drone strike had hit the New Safe Confinement structure overnight, sparking a fire that lasted for weeks and damaging its outer layer, though no radioactive material was released. Russia rejected these claims, according to reports.
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