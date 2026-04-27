403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toyota Global Sales Surge to USD10.48M in Fiscal 2025
(MENAFN) Toyota Motor Corp. shattered its own sales record in fiscal 2025, moving 10.48 million vehicles worldwide — a 2 percent year-on-year increase — as surging hybrid demand, particularly across North America, offset the mounting financial pressure of US tariffs, the world's largest automaker by volume announced Monday.
Global production also rebounded strongly, climbing 2.2 percent to 9.89 million vehicles and marking the first output increase in two years. Overseas sales were equally buoyant, rising 2.7 percent to a record 9 million units, with US sales leading the charge — jumping 7.7 percent to 2.52 million cars.
Electrified vehicles powered much of that momentum, with global sales of hybrid and electric models surging 6.5 percent to a record 5.04 million units — underscoring the Japanese giant's sustained bet on electrification.
Not all markets shared in the gains, however. China proved a persistent weak spot, with sales slipping 1.4 percent to 1.76 million units as homegrown Chinese automakers continued to tighten their grip on the world's largest car market. Japan's domestic market also contracted, declining 2 percent to 1.47 million vehicles.
March figures presented a more turbulent picture. Toyota's monthly global sales fell 7.3 percent year on year to 897,871 units, as US sales dropped 8.5 percent to 211,617 cars — an anticipated correction following a pre-tariff buying surge that had artificially inflated demand in prior months. Global production for the month, however, hit a record high of 902,210 vehicles, up 2.1 percent.
The Middle East bore some of the steepest declines, with monthly regional sales plummeting 32.3 percent to 33,919 units amid ongoing regional conflicts. Japanese exports to the Middle East were nearly halved in March, collapsing 46.4 percent from a year earlier to just 17,122 units, Toyota said.
Global production also rebounded strongly, climbing 2.2 percent to 9.89 million vehicles and marking the first output increase in two years. Overseas sales were equally buoyant, rising 2.7 percent to a record 9 million units, with US sales leading the charge — jumping 7.7 percent to 2.52 million cars.
Electrified vehicles powered much of that momentum, with global sales of hybrid and electric models surging 6.5 percent to a record 5.04 million units — underscoring the Japanese giant's sustained bet on electrification.
Not all markets shared in the gains, however. China proved a persistent weak spot, with sales slipping 1.4 percent to 1.76 million units as homegrown Chinese automakers continued to tighten their grip on the world's largest car market. Japan's domestic market also contracted, declining 2 percent to 1.47 million vehicles.
March figures presented a more turbulent picture. Toyota's monthly global sales fell 7.3 percent year on year to 897,871 units, as US sales dropped 8.5 percent to 211,617 cars — an anticipated correction following a pre-tariff buying surge that had artificially inflated demand in prior months. Global production for the month, however, hit a record high of 902,210 vehicles, up 2.1 percent.
The Middle East bore some of the steepest declines, with monthly regional sales plummeting 32.3 percent to 33,919 units amid ongoing regional conflicts. Japanese exports to the Middle East were nearly halved in March, collapsing 46.4 percent from a year earlier to just 17,122 units, Toyota said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment