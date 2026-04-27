At Beijing Auto Show, JETOUR Seeks To Turn The SUV Into A Symbol Of Modern Mobility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this week's Auto China exhibition, where sprawling halls were filled with futuristic concept cars, battery technology displays and a steady stream of international visitors, JETOUR sought to make a different kind of impression.

Rather than focusing solely on horsepower figures, electric range or aggressive pricing, the fast-growing Chinese automaker used one of the world's largest car shows to promote a broader proposition: that the next generation of sport utility vehicles should represent a way of living as much as a means of transportation.









The company's message was framed through what it calls its“Travel+” strategy, an umbrella concept that links automobiles with leisure, exploration, comfort and lifestyle identity. In an increasingly crowded automotive marketplace, where technology advantages can narrow quickly, emotional positioning may prove just as important as engineering.

For many consumers outside China, domestic Chinese carmakers have become known primarily for rapid advances in electric vehicles and competitive pricing. But walking through JETOUR's exhibition area in Beijing, it was clear the brand wants to be understood differently - less as a value manufacturer, and more as a creator of aspirational products designed around experience.

Its display centered on large SUVs, hybrid drivetrains and adventure-oriented styling. Lighting effects, immersive media screens and open vehicle cabins encouraged visitors to step inside and imagine road trips rather than simply compare specifications. Executives described their products not in conventional market segments, but in travel scenarios: urban escapes, family journeys, outdoor weekends and long-distance exploration.

That language reflects a larger shift underway in China's auto industry. Manufacturers that once competed primarily through cost efficiency are now investing heavily in design, branding and narrative. As domestic competition intensifies and export ambitions grow, carmakers increasingly need to sell not just transportation, but identity.

JETOUR's flagship G700 best embodies this strategic upgrade. Positioned as a premium off-road hybrid SUV, it is equipped with professional off-road hardware including three locking differentials, air suspension and generous ground clearance to handle harsh terrains. Meanwhile, its cabin features soft-touch materials, panoramic screens, lounge-style seating and upscale finishes, prioritizing refined comfort over utilitarian ruggedness. During an off-site media driving event, journalists tested the G700 on paved roads and controlled off-road obstacles. The vehicle delivered stable, effortless performance on steep and uneven terrain, while maintaining low noise and smooth ride quality on highways, striking the coveted balance between rugged capability and premium refinement that defines leading global luxury SUVs.

The G700 caters to modern buyers who rarely take on extreme off-road adventures yet value the confidence and symbolic status of a fully capable off-road vehicle. This proven formula has sustained global premium SUV success for years, and JETOUR is now competing directly in this high-value segment.





Complementing the flagship model, the T2 i-DM hybrid SUV delivers boxy adventure styling with practical, daily-friendly proportions. While the G700 represents premium aspiration, the T2 i-DM offers personality-packed practicality, merging adventurous aesthetics with urban-focused efficiency and usability. It meets young consumers' core demands, enabling individualistic styling without sacrificing economic affordability or environmental efficiency, aligning with the global trend that efficiency and character can coexist.

JETOUR also highlighted its foundational technologies for global expansion, including advanced hybrid systems, intelligent four-wheel-drive architecture and a mature global product matrix. The showcase underscored the brand's resolve to break free from entry-level, budget market perceptions and penetrate high-end segments where branding, design and emotional appeal dominate market competition.

JETOUR's official data shows its cumulative global sales have exceeded 2.26 million vehicles, with business coverage in nearly 100 countries and regions. Though unilaterally released, these figures, together with the exhibition's multilingual presentations and visiting dealer delegations from the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Europe, fully prove its ambitious global layout.

This phenomenon witnesses the rapid upgrading of China's auto industry: from relying on large-scale manufacturing, to leading the industry in electrification and battery supply chains, and now entering a new era of brand strength competition. The core challenge for Chinese automakers' overseas development lies in accumulating brand trust and emotional recognition, which established European, American and Japanese brands have cultivated for decades. As a latecomer, JETOUR is accelerating brand growth through lifestyle storytelling, defining its vehicles as companions for free travel and self-expression.

Whether that narrative resonates in global markets remains uncertain. But amid the spectacle of Auto China 2026, one point was unmistakable: Chinese automakers are no longer satisfied with being seen as followers. Increasingly, they want to define what the next era of mobility looks and feels like - and JETOUR intends to be part of that conversation.

JETOUR international - ...

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



