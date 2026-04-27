IPL 2026: Rinku's Counterattack And Narine's Composure Were Key To KKR's Win, Opines Irfan Pathan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan credited Rinku Singh's late counterattack and Sunil Narine's composure under pressure as the defining factors behind Kolkata Knight Riders' dramatic Super Over win against Lucknow Super Giants in their recently concluded IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Reflecting on the nature of the contest, Pathan highlighted how the conditions in Lucknow played a significant role in keeping scores in check and bringing bowlers into the game.

“The quality of bowling was outstanding, and the pitch definitely had something in it, a bit of bounce and movement, which made batting challenging. We've seen that in Lucknow this season, posting big scores haven't been easy. But the turning point was Rinku Singh's counterattack against Digvesh Rathi. That one over where he scored 26 runs completely shifted the momentum. Even though KKR lost a few key moments, that phase changed the game, and from there, they found a way to stay in the contest and eventually come out on top,” Pathan told JioStar.

KKR, who were struggling big time earlier in the innings, found a lifeline through Rinku's explosive hitting as his 83-run knock propelled them to a competitive total of 155 and ultimately forced the match into a tie. Pathan also reserved special praise for Narine's execution in the Super Over, where the veteran spinner dismantled LSG's hopes with a clinical spell.

“What stood out was the quality of the delivery that he bowled to dismiss Nicholas Pooran and the calmness with which Sunil Narine executed it. To do this consistently over the years, especially in pressure situations like a Super Over, is remarkable. He has faced challenges in his career, but he's always found a way to come back stronger. You don't often see teams turning to a spinner in moments like these, but Narine is an exception. His composure, even when others are appealing or under pressure, allows him to focus on the finer details, and once again, he delivered when it mattered most.”

Narine's Super Over, where he conceded just a solitary run while picking up crucial wickets, left KKR needing only a couple of runs to seal victory, a task they completed off the very first ball as Rinku sent it away for a boundary.

Further analysing Rinku's innings, Pathan underlined the batter's game awareness and ability to take responsibility in crunch situations.

“Rinku Singh's awareness in that final over was outstanding. He anticipated the bowler's plans, adjusted his position, and created scoring options on both sides of the wicket. Those four sixes completely changed the momentum. Without those 26 runs, KKR wouldn't have won this game. What stood out even more was the responsibility he took. There was a moment when he chose to keep strike, backing himself to finish the over, and he delivered under pressure. That's what sets him apart, the ability to read situations and take control when it matters most,” he said.

Rinku's late flourish, combined with Narine's nerve in the Super Over, ensured KKR walked away with a crucial win in what turned out to be one of the most gripping finishes of the IPL 2026 season.