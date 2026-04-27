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Ukraine, EBRD Launch First Phase of Chernobyl Safety Restoration Project
(MENAFN) Ukraine and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have signed an agreement worth €30 million (around $35 million) to begin the first stage of restoring the New Safe Confinement structure at the Chernobyl nuclear site, designed to prevent the release of radioactive materials.
Ukraine’s energy minister said additional international support is being mobilized, with early commitments reaching nearly €100 million (about $117 million) announced during an international conference on nuclear safety and Chernobyl recovery efforts.
“These funds will be directed toward restoring the safe confinement at the Chornobyl NPP and strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine,” he wrote on US social media company X.
He also noted that preliminary estimates place the cost of repairing and reinforcing the structure after damage from a drone strike in early 2025 at approximately €500 million (around $585 million).
Following the conference, a joint declaration was adopted with participation from dozens of countries supporting Ukraine’s efforts to secure funding for the restoration project.
Separately, Ukraine’s president held talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, stressing concerns over nuclear safety and rejecting any recognition of foreign military presence at nuclear facilities under occupation, as stated by reports.
Ukraine’s energy minister said additional international support is being mobilized, with early commitments reaching nearly €100 million (about $117 million) announced during an international conference on nuclear safety and Chernobyl recovery efforts.
“These funds will be directed toward restoring the safe confinement at the Chornobyl NPP and strengthening nuclear safety in Ukraine,” he wrote on US social media company X.
He also noted that preliminary estimates place the cost of repairing and reinforcing the structure after damage from a drone strike in early 2025 at approximately €500 million (around $585 million).
Following the conference, a joint declaration was adopted with participation from dozens of countries supporting Ukraine’s efforts to secure funding for the restoration project.
Separately, Ukraine’s president held talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, stressing concerns over nuclear safety and rejecting any recognition of foreign military presence at nuclear facilities under occupation, as stated by reports.
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