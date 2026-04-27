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Trump Responds After Suspect’s Manifesto Sparks Political Concerns
(MENAFN) Authorities say a written statement attributed to the suspect involved in the Washington Hilton incident contained hostile references toward US administration officials, according to reports citing investigators.
In comments during an interview with CBS News, President Donald Trump described the material as evidence of extremist ideology following the Saturday night shooting incident in Washington, DC.
“I read a manifesto. He's radicalized. He was a Christian—a believer—and then he became an anti-Christian...He was probably a pretty sick guy,” he said.
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen from California. Investigators say he forced his way through a Secret Service checkpoint and opened fire before being subdued. One law enforcement officer was struck during the incident but survived due to wearing a bulletproof vest.
Allen reportedly checked into the hotel a day before the attack and was later found in possession of multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect appeared to have intended to target officials associated with the Trump administration, according to reports.
During the interview, Trump was also presented with excerpts from the alleged manifesto in which the suspect outlined motivations and referred to administration officials as targets, along with inflammatory accusations.
In response, Trump rejected the claims and criticized the outlet reading the material.
“Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would,” he said. “Because you're horrible people. Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody. I'm not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person.”
In comments during an interview with CBS News, President Donald Trump described the material as evidence of extremist ideology following the Saturday night shooting incident in Washington, DC.
“I read a manifesto. He's radicalized. He was a Christian—a believer—and then he became an anti-Christian...He was probably a pretty sick guy,” he said.
The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen from California. Investigators say he forced his way through a Secret Service checkpoint and opened fire before being subdued. One law enforcement officer was struck during the incident but survived due to wearing a bulletproof vest.
Allen reportedly checked into the hotel a day before the attack and was later found in possession of multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect appeared to have intended to target officials associated with the Trump administration, according to reports.
During the interview, Trump was also presented with excerpts from the alleged manifesto in which the suspect outlined motivations and referred to administration officials as targets, along with inflammatory accusations.
In response, Trump rejected the claims and criticized the outlet reading the material.
“Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would,” he said. “Because you're horrible people. Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody. I'm not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person.”
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