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Joramco Sets a New Benchmark as the First Paperless MRO in the MENA Region
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – April 22, 2026 — Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is proud to announce it has received full EASA approval for running a paperless operation. Implemented in collaboration with EmpowerMX, the initiative marks a transformative leap in how Joramco delivers its services, combining regulatory excellence with digital innovation, reshaping operations to provide a smarter, faster, seamless, and sustainable experience for its clients.
Supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the paperless operations will enable Joramco to replace traditional paper-based processes with fully digital workflows, in full alignment with EASA standards, unlocking a new level of efficiency and transparency.
Through real-time tracking of aircraft status, instant access to documentation, and streamlined data sharing across departments, the digital transformation will enhance decision-making and elevate the accuracy of every stage of maintenance. EASA-compliant biometric and secure digital signoffs further ensure full regulatory compliance while accelerating turnaround, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence for the global MRO industry.
Commenting on this, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “The Paperless Project is a defining a new milestone in our journey to set new standards for the MRO industry. By embedding AI-supported processes into our operations while meeting the highest regulatory standards, we are ensuring precision, agility, and transparency at every level. This transformation strengthens Joramco’s competitive edge and reinforces our commitment to exceeding client expectations.”
This milestone reflects Joramco’s broader vision of continuous growth and innovation. Over the years, the company has heavily invested in expanding its hangar capacity, enhancing technical capabilities, and diversifying its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry, all under the strict regulatory oversight of EASA, demonstrating our commitment to safety and quality.
Supported by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the paperless operations will enable Joramco to replace traditional paper-based processes with fully digital workflows, in full alignment with EASA standards, unlocking a new level of efficiency and transparency.
Through real-time tracking of aircraft status, instant access to documentation, and streamlined data sharing across departments, the digital transformation will enhance decision-making and elevate the accuracy of every stage of maintenance. EASA-compliant biometric and secure digital signoffs further ensure full regulatory compliance while accelerating turnaround, setting new benchmarks in operational excellence for the global MRO industry.
Commenting on this, Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “The Paperless Project is a defining a new milestone in our journey to set new standards for the MRO industry. By embedding AI-supported processes into our operations while meeting the highest regulatory standards, we are ensuring precision, agility, and transparency at every level. This transformation strengthens Joramco’s competitive edge and reinforces our commitment to exceeding client expectations.”
This milestone reflects Joramco’s broader vision of continuous growth and innovation. Over the years, the company has heavily invested in expanding its hangar capacity, enhancing technical capabilities, and diversifying its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of the aviation industry, all under the strict regulatory oversight of EASA, demonstrating our commitment to safety and quality.
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