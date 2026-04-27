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Samsung announces global Galaxy S26 Ultra collaboration for the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theaters
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Today Samsung launched a global collaboration to celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, with a custom spot that features Helen J. Shen as her character ‘Jin’, flawlessly fixing a last-minute Miranda Priestly request using Circle to Search with Google on the new Galaxy S26 Ultra.
As part of the global team-up, the Galaxy S26 Ultra shined during its red-carpet moment at The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere. In an activation that would leave even Miranda Priestly proud, Galaxy S26 Ultra was used to capture the stunning red carpet looks of attendees, making it the first-ever Runway Cam #withGalaxy that delivered jaw dropping professional-grade footage with a cinematic, social post-ready feel.
Many Stars posed for the S26 Ultra photo-op to capture their memorable looks as seen below.
S26 Ultra user and influencer Haley Kalil (@hayleebaylee) participated in the photo experience.
“I’m a huge fan of The Devil Wears Prada and as a Team Galaxy member, I just love my Galaxy S26 Ultra,” said Haley. “Seeing those worlds collide here on the red carpet, and sharing all my favorite Galaxy S26 series features with fans has just been the best experience.”
Haley also took to social media to showcase how she used her Galaxy S26 Ultra features such as Circle to Search with Google to get ready for the premiere.
Circle to Search with Google on Galaxy S26 Ultra is Runway ready
Samsung and Google partnered on a series of creative spots set in The Devil Wears Prada 2 universe to shine a light on how technology – like Circle to Search with Google on S26 Ultra – is the cheat code for staying calm in high-stakes situations.
[NYC Media Event Overview]
Want to see if the Galaxy S26 series is the right fit for you? Visit Samsungand get ready for The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theatres May 1.
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna.
As part of the global team-up, the Galaxy S26 Ultra shined during its red-carpet moment at The Devil Wears Prada 2 World Premiere. In an activation that would leave even Miranda Priestly proud, Galaxy S26 Ultra was used to capture the stunning red carpet looks of attendees, making it the first-ever Runway Cam #withGalaxy that delivered jaw dropping professional-grade footage with a cinematic, social post-ready feel.
Many Stars posed for the S26 Ultra photo-op to capture their memorable looks as seen below.
S26 Ultra user and influencer Haley Kalil (@hayleebaylee) participated in the photo experience.
“I’m a huge fan of The Devil Wears Prada and as a Team Galaxy member, I just love my Galaxy S26 Ultra,” said Haley. “Seeing those worlds collide here on the red carpet, and sharing all my favorite Galaxy S26 series features with fans has just been the best experience.”
Haley also took to social media to showcase how she used her Galaxy S26 Ultra features such as Circle to Search with Google to get ready for the premiere.
Circle to Search with Google on Galaxy S26 Ultra is Runway ready
Samsung and Google partnered on a series of creative spots set in The Devil Wears Prada 2 universe to shine a light on how technology – like Circle to Search with Google on S26 Ultra – is the cheat code for staying calm in high-stakes situations.
[NYC Media Event Overview]
Want to see if the Galaxy S26 series is the right fit for you? Visit Samsungand get ready for The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theatres May 1.
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
Twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation. The film is directed by David Frankel, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and Aline Brosh McKenna.
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