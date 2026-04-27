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Samsung Receives Four Accolades at Prestigious Edison Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan– April 21, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. recently announced that it has been honored with two gold and two silver awards at the prestigious Edison Awards 2026, held April 15-16 in Fort Myers, Florida. Samsung’s award-winning entries, including Smart Modular House, Vision AI Companion, Spatial Signage and the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, were honored for their innovative technological capabilities.
“Design sits at the intersection of business, technology and humanity,” said Mauro Porcini, Chief Design Officer and President of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “Our role is to understand people deeply and translate their needs, dreams and emotions into meaningful experiences. We will continue to push innovation forward with the ambition of enriching people’s lives in ways that truly matter.”
The Edison Awards, founded in 1987 by the American Marketing Association and named after inventor Thomas Edison, celebrate excellence in product and service development, marketing and human-centered design. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, scientists and academics based on strict innovation criteria. This year, awards were given in a total of 14 categories, with tiers for winning projects broken down into gold, silver and bronze.
Gold Award-Winning Innovations
•Smart Modular House: With AI-based architectural solutions, homes respond, adapt and flexibly adjust to the lives of their users. By integrating advanced AI technology, it connects the environment, appliances and users, enabling efficient management of indoor environments, device statuses, energy usage and more — resulting in a new, more easily accessible residential experience.
•Vision AI Companion (VAC): A revolutionary TV experience that redefines how users interact with content. With a generative AI-based button, users can interact with content in new ways, such as asking about plotlines or characters, searching for related information or controlling playback with voice commands. By eliminating the need for complex menus and remotes, VAC helps users enjoy a seamless and more intuitive TV viewing experience.
Silver Award-Winning Innovations
•Spatial Signage: A breakthrough glasses-free 3D display delivering an immersive experience powered by Samsung's patented 3D Plate technology. With a slim profile of just 52mm, this innovative solution seamlessly integrates into commercial environments such as retail stores, exhibitions and entertainment venues, redefining how audiences engage with digital signage. Its cutting-edge optics and precision engineering push the boundaries of immersive technology, delivering a high-quality visual experience that captivates viewers and pioneers new standards for next-generation displays.
•Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: This innovative all-in-one combo combines washing and drying functions into a single, compact unit. The combo can finish the entire laundry process — from load detection to dry cycle — ensuring efficient and operation. It features Smart Screen, a 7-inch touchscreen that provides a more intuitive interface, and its AI Wash & Dry cycle adjusts its performance for each load according to various fabric types and soil levels, leading to optimal results.
“Design sits at the intersection of business, technology and humanity,” said Mauro Porcini, Chief Design Officer and President of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “Our role is to understand people deeply and translate their needs, dreams and emotions into meaningful experiences. We will continue to push innovation forward with the ambition of enriching people’s lives in ways that truly matter.”
The Edison Awards, founded in 1987 by the American Marketing Association and named after inventor Thomas Edison, celebrate excellence in product and service development, marketing and human-centered design. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, scientists and academics based on strict innovation criteria. This year, awards were given in a total of 14 categories, with tiers for winning projects broken down into gold, silver and bronze.
Gold Award-Winning Innovations
•Smart Modular House: With AI-based architectural solutions, homes respond, adapt and flexibly adjust to the lives of their users. By integrating advanced AI technology, it connects the environment, appliances and users, enabling efficient management of indoor environments, device statuses, energy usage and more — resulting in a new, more easily accessible residential experience.
•Vision AI Companion (VAC): A revolutionary TV experience that redefines how users interact with content. With a generative AI-based button, users can interact with content in new ways, such as asking about plotlines or characters, searching for related information or controlling playback with voice commands. By eliminating the need for complex menus and remotes, VAC helps users enjoy a seamless and more intuitive TV viewing experience.
Silver Award-Winning Innovations
•Spatial Signage: A breakthrough glasses-free 3D display delivering an immersive experience powered by Samsung's patented 3D Plate technology. With a slim profile of just 52mm, this innovative solution seamlessly integrates into commercial environments such as retail stores, exhibitions and entertainment venues, redefining how audiences engage with digital signage. Its cutting-edge optics and precision engineering push the boundaries of immersive technology, delivering a high-quality visual experience that captivates viewers and pioneers new standards for next-generation displays.
•Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: This innovative all-in-one combo combines washing and drying functions into a single, compact unit. The combo can finish the entire laundry process — from load detection to dry cycle — ensuring efficient and operation. It features Smart Screen, a 7-inch touchscreen that provides a more intuitive interface, and its AI Wash & Dry cycle adjusts its performance for each load according to various fabric types and soil levels, leading to optimal results.
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