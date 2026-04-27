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US Lawmakers Seek Secret Service Briefing Over White House Shooting
(MENAFN) The US House Oversight Committee has formally asked for a briefing from the Secret Service following a shooting that occurred outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, according to reports.
In a post shared on US social media, a senior lawmaker confirmed the committee’s request for an explanation and security review after the incident, which has raised questions about protective measures at high-profile political events.
"Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service," Rep. James Comer wrote on US social media company X.
No specific date has yet been set for the briefing, and the Secret Service has not provided public comment or additional details regarding the ongoing investigation.
The request comes after authorities arrested a 31-year-old suspect from California who allegedly breached a security checkpoint and opened fire near the event venue. Law enforcement officials said the suspect had arrived at the hotel a day earlier as a registered guest.
Officials reported that a security officer was struck during the incident but survived due to protective gear. The suspect was reportedly carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives at the time of arrest.
According to officials, investigators believe the suspect may have been planning to target individuals associated with the US administration, as stated by reports.
In a post shared on US social media, a senior lawmaker confirmed the committee’s request for an explanation and security review after the incident, which has raised questions about protective measures at high-profile political events.
"Following last night's assassination attempt against President Trump at the WHCD, the House Oversight Committee has requested a briefing from US Secret Service," Rep. James Comer wrote on US social media company X.
No specific date has yet been set for the briefing, and the Secret Service has not provided public comment or additional details regarding the ongoing investigation.
The request comes after authorities arrested a 31-year-old suspect from California who allegedly breached a security checkpoint and opened fire near the event venue. Law enforcement officials said the suspect had arrived at the hotel a day earlier as a registered guest.
Officials reported that a security officer was struck during the incident but survived due to protective gear. The suspect was reportedly carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives at the time of arrest.
According to officials, investigators believe the suspect may have been planning to target individuals associated with the US administration, as stated by reports.
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