403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Strike in Pacific Leaves Three Dead on Alleged Drug Trafficking Vessel
(MENAFN) The US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced that it carried out a military operation in the Eastern Pacific targeting a vessel allegedly connected to drug trafficking, resulting in the deaths of three individuals, according to reports.
The strike took place on April 26 under the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the command said via a post on the US social media platform X.
Officials stated that Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted what they described as a “lethal kinetic strike” against a vessel reportedly operated by organizations designated as terrorist groups.
According to the statement, intelligence assessments indicated that the vessel was traveling along established drug trafficking routes and was actively involved in narcotics operations.
“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” the command said.
Authorities also confirmed that no US personnel were injured during the operation.
Further details, including the exact location of the strike, the identity of those involved, and specific information about the vessel, were not disclosed, according to reports.
The strike took place on April 26 under the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, the command said via a post on the US social media platform X.
Officials stated that Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted what they described as a “lethal kinetic strike” against a vessel reportedly operated by organizations designated as terrorist groups.
According to the statement, intelligence assessments indicated that the vessel was traveling along established drug trafficking routes and was actively involved in narcotics operations.
“Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action,” the command said.
Authorities also confirmed that no US personnel were injured during the operation.
Further details, including the exact location of the strike, the identity of those involved, and specific information about the vessel, were not disclosed, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment