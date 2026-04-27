Another Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rajasthan Assembly, Massive Security Sweep Launched

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) Panic gripped the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday after yet another bomb threat was received via email, prompting an immediate evacuation and a large-scale security operation.

According to officials, the threatening email claimed that five“Silicon 100-base RDX” bombs had been planted inside the Assembly complex and would explode at 12:00 P.M.

The message warned authorities not to take the threat lightly and demanded the immediate evacuation of all VIPs. The email also contained references to alleged spyware use and sensitive political information, raising concerns over its origin and intent.

As soon as the alert was received, Assembly staff informed the police, triggering a swift response. Teams from the state police, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Fire Department, and SDRF rushed to the spot.

The entire premises was cleared as a precaution, and a thorough search operation was launched across the building. Security agencies combed every section of the Assembly, while fire tenders and emergency services were stationed on standby.

Officials confirmed that cyber teams are simultaneously investigating the source of the email, examining technical trails and possible links. This is the third such threat targeting the Assembly in recent times.

On two previous occasions, similar bomb threats were issued, but no explosives or suspicious objects were found during searches.

However, the repetition of such incidents has led to heightened worries among security agencies, prompting tighter surveillance and preparedness measures. Adding to the sensitivity of the situation, the threat coincided with the Rajasthan visit of BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who is currently on his first official tour of the state.

While officials have not established any direct connection, the timing has further intensified the security response. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm, assuring that all necessary precautions are being taken.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to identify those behind the threat and determine whether it was a hoax or part of a larger security concern.