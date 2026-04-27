Karnataka: Police Bust Prostitution Racket At Belagavi Lodge Two Arrested And Woman Rescued

In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Belagavi police have busted a prostitution racket operating from a lodge in Balligeri village, located in the border area of Athani taluk. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, and one woman has been rescued during the raid.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sardar Bhagwant Kamble, the lodge owner from Balligeri village, and Praveen Basavaraj Maldari, a resident of Chadchan in Vijayapura district. The rescued woman has been shifted to safety.

Illegal Activities Allegedly Running Alongside Lodge Business

Balligeri village, situated along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, is already known for several illegal activities, including the sale of illicit liquor, tobacco smuggling, and matka gambling. Reports suggest that a prostitution racket was also being operated alongside the lodge business in the area.

Acting on credible information that the racket had been active for several months, Athani police conducted a raid on the lodge on Friday. During the operation, the hotel owner and another accused were taken into custody for allegedly facilitating and promoting the illegal activity.

Police Team Conducts Coordinated Raid

The raid was carried out under the guidance of DYSP Prashant Munnolli and led by CPI Santosh Hallur. The operation team included Probationary PSI Arati Teli and staff members BR Patil, BY Mannapur, and SB Khot. Anganwadi teacher Meenakshi Mudasi also participated in the coordinated operation.

Case Registered And Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the Athani police station in connection with the incident. Further investigation is currently underway to identify others involved in the racket and to trace the extent of the network.