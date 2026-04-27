West Bengal Elections: Voters Will End TMC's 'Reign Of Terror,' Says JD(U)

Opposition Confident of Victory

Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Monday said that the West Bengal voters "will end the reign of terror" of Trinamool Congress in the state elections. Speaking with ANI, Kumar said, "Today is the last day of election campaigning in West Bengal. There was a huge turnout in the first phase of the elections, with significant participation from women. Voters will end the reign of terror." "BJP has the right to ask why 33% reservation for daughters in jobs has not been implemented till now... Why have the running industrial factories in West Bengal been shut down?" he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday exuded confidence in the party's victory in West Bengal Assembly elections, basing his claims on high voter turnout in phase-1 polling, stating that people's anger against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was visible at booths. Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Saraogi said that people are "fed up" with Trinamool Congress and looking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for change. "The people of Bengal have made up their minds. The way record voting took place in the first phase of elections, the anger of the people against TMC and Mamata Banerjee was visible at the booths. The people of Bengal are fed up with TMC and are looking towards the Prime Minister. In the coming times, the BJP will form the government there with a full majority," he said.

TMC Hits Back, Claims Big Win

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Tanmay Ghosh claimed that 'no outsider', including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be seen in West Bengal from 11 am on May 4. "By 11 am on 4th May, you won't find any of these outsiders, be it the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or CMs from various states, on the soil of Bengal... We have been saying from day one that TMC will form the government with at least 230 to 250 seats. People's blessings are with the TMC, Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase 1

The first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The second phase of polling will take place on April 29 and the results will be declared on May 4, along with Assam, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)