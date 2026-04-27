The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Advance Booking Begins Ahead Of April 30 Preview

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is due to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, and advance bookings are already open. Not only that, but the film will be released in India with special paid previews on April 30. Fans can't contain their excitement as one of the year's biggest films prepares to hit theatres, and just days before its debut, updates show that advance bookings are now open.

The demand and enthusiasm for the film are already strong, as the second instalment of the beloved film returns to cinemas after a 20-year hiatus. The sequel has captivated fans worldwide with its high-fashion moments and global appeal, as well as the fantastic early reactions. And to add to the excitement, advance bookings for the film are now officially open in India. Due to fan demand, special paid previews will begin in India on the evening of April 30.

More on The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. Two decades later, things have changed at Runway. New cast additions include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman reprise their roles as Lily and Irv in the first film. David Frankel directed The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was written by Aline Brosh McKenna.

While the film will be released in cinemas on May 1, a spectacular global premiere of David Frankel's workplace drama took place yesterday at the David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Centre in New York.

Following the major premiere, various journalists from worldwide newspapers provided evaluations of the film. While one critic praised The Devil Wears Prada 2 as "worth the wait," another described it as "phenomenal." One journalist also commended Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt's performances in the film, calling them "incredible."