UP HORROR! Drunk Father Kills 3-Year-Old Son, Dies By Suicide After Family Fight

A father was discovered hanging with his three-year-old kid laying in a pool of blood next to him, turning a peaceful night in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, into a nightmare.

The incident was reported from Dhimarpura village, where Prem Singh, around 38, had gone to attend a wedding in the neighbourhood. His family claims that he was intoxicated and arrived late.

“We asked him why he had been drinking. There was a fight his mother also scolded him,” said his wife, Asha. Family members claim that the fight was short-lived. However, what followed would haunt them.

The youngest and only son in the family, Bharat, was three years old when Prem Singh picked him up in the middle of the night and carried him into another room. Unaware of what was going to happen, the rest of the family returned to their sleep. A mother's instinct awakened a few hours later. When Asha awoke, she went to find her son. From the inside, the door was locked.

Repeated knocking elicited no answer. Not a sound. Nothing to move. Asha witnessed her husband dangling from a noose through a window.“We raised an alarm when we looked inside, the child was lying there, covered in blood,” she said, her voice breaking as she recalled the moment. The family suspects the child was attacked with a sharp weapon, though the exact details are yet to be confirmed.

What Did Police Say?

Soon after being notified, police arrived at the location. The door was busted open after being locked. The scene inside was just what the family had anticipated.

"The man was hanging and his three-year-old son was lying in a pool of blood when we broke the door," stated Circle Officer Ramveer Singh. "On the surface, it seems that he killed his son before taking his own life," he continued. While police continue their investigation, both bodies have been submitted for post-mortem.