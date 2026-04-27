Visit Burger Festival At Intercontinental Dhaka

Dhaka: InterContinental Dhaka has launched a limited-time burger festival, offering guests a diverse culinary experience at its dining venues, The Amber Room and Aquadeck.

Running currently till May 9, the event features a wide selection of gourmet items, including Cowboy Beef, BBQ beef short ribs, curried chicken cheese burgers, Cajun-style breaded prawns, and a variety of signature burgers. Guests can also enjoy sides, desserts such as ice cream, and unlimited mocktails as part of the package.

The evening event, scheduled from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm, is further enhanced with live music performances, creating a lively dining atmosphere.

Priced at BDT 4000 net per person, the festival also includes a“Buy One Get One” (B1G1) offer available through selected partners, making it an attractive option for food enthusiasts in the capital.

T