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Drone Strike On Odesa Leaves Multiple Civilians Injured

Drone Strike On Odesa Leaves Multiple Civilians Injured


2026-04-27 03:04:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

At least 10 to 13 people were injured after a nighttime drone attack by Russian forces targeted the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, AzerNEWS reports, citing Ukrainian media outlets.

The strike caused damage to a number of civilian structures, including residential buildings, a hotel, private homes, vehicles, and other facilities. Emergency services were dispatched to the affected areas to assess the extent of the destruction and assist those impacted.

Two children were among the injured, local authorities confirmed, underscoring the ongoing risks faced by civilians amid the conflict.

The attack underscores the persistent volatility in southern Ukraine, where critical infrastructure and urban centers have frequently come under fire since the escalation of the conflict.

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AzerNews

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