Baku Holds Another Media Information Session In Preparation For WUF13 (PHOTO)
The event features presentations for journalists on a number of key topics, including“Key Priorities and Dialogues of WUF13,”“The Baku City Master Plan,”“Accessibility and Inclusion within WUF13,” and“Green Transport and Micromobility.”
WUF13 is regarded as one of the leading international platforms for discussing the future of cities. The forum will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22.
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