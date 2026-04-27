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Baku Holds Another Media Information Session In Preparation For WUF13 (PHOTO)

Baku Holds Another Media Information Session In Preparation For WUF13 (PHOTO)


2026-04-27 03:04:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDİA), together with ADA University and the Operating Company of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), is holding another information session for media representatives in Baku as part of preparations for WUF13, Trend reports.

The event features presentations for journalists on a number of key topics, including“Key Priorities and Dialogues of WUF13,”“The Baku City Master Plan,”“Accessibility and Inclusion within WUF13,” and“Green Transport and Micromobility.”

WUF13 is regarded as one of the leading international platforms for discussing the future of cities. The forum will take place in Baku from May 17 to 22.

Will be updated





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Trend News Agency

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