Azerbaijan Finalizes Implementation Of Landmark Amnesty Act

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The implementation of the Resolution“On the Declaration of Amnesty on the Occasion of the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament on December 19, 2025, at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has now been fully completed, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Justice.

The amnesty act was implemented within 4 months, with the involvement of non-governmental organizations, media representatives, and other civil society actors.

It was noted that this decision, reflecting the state's humanitarian policy, is the most extensive amnesty adopted to date in terms of the number of individuals covered. The 13th Amnesty Act applied to a total of 22,935 individuals.

Among them, 5,348 persons were released from imprisonment sentences. In addition, the remaining terms of imprisonment for 3,555 individuals were reduced by 6 months.

The amnesty also extended to 9,714 individuals serving non-custodial sentences. Among them, 7,970 were released from restriction of liberty, 734 from corrective labor, 82 from community service, 741 from fines, 175 from military service restrictions, and 12 from detention in disciplinary military units. In addition, 1,059 individuals with suspended sentences, deferred penalties, or conditional early release also benefited from the decision.

Furthermore, 1,676 individuals involved in ongoing court proceedings and 1,583 individuals under preliminary investigation were released from criminal liability, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in this category to 3,259.

Since 1996, a total of 13 amnesty acts have been adopted, consistently reflecting the state's commitment to humanism in criminal policy, the effective protection of human rights, social justice, and the advancement of restorative approaches.