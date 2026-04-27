Russian Community Members Visit Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a mosque visit programme attended by 36 Russian-speaking participants.

The event was held at Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Mosque in The Pearl, a mosque distinguished by its unique Islamic architectural design. The Center regularly organises mosque visit programmes in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Russian, across various mosques that showcase diverse architectural styles.

The Russian-language programme featured a comprehensive introduction to Islamic architecture, the structural components of mosques, and the religious practices observed within them.

It also highlighted the role of the mosque in the daily life of Muslim communities.

The mosque visit programme is regarded as one of the Center's key initiatives in attracting a diverse audience, owing to the cultural and artistic significance of Islamic architecture. Mosques reflect intricate ornamentation and Islamic arts such as stained glass and Arabic calligraphy, offering a window into the civilizational aspects of Islam and expressing its values of tolerance and harmony.