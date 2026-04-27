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Tokyo Stocks Climb on Monday Morning
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities climbed sharply in Monday morning trading, with the benchmark Nikkei index breaching the psychologically significant 60,000 threshold for the first time — propelled by a surge in heavyweight technology stocks and mounting investor optimism over a potential resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 868.19 points, or 1.45 percent, from Friday's close to reach 60,584.37, while the broader Topix index gained 27.60 points, or 0.74 percent, settling at 3,744.19.
The Nikkei punched through the 60,000 mark shortly after the opening bell, riding momentum generated by strong late-week gains across US markets, where favorable corporate earnings results had lifted sentiment. The index briefly retreated into negative territory as profit-taking activity weighed on the market, before swiftly recovering and scaling a session peak of 60,652.98.
The milestone crossing underscores a broader shift in investor confidence, with technology-sector strength and geopolitical developments in the Middle East combining to fuel one of the index's most closely watched single-session rallies in recent months.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 868.19 points, or 1.45 percent, from Friday's close to reach 60,584.37, while the broader Topix index gained 27.60 points, or 0.74 percent, settling at 3,744.19.
The Nikkei punched through the 60,000 mark shortly after the opening bell, riding momentum generated by strong late-week gains across US markets, where favorable corporate earnings results had lifted sentiment. The index briefly retreated into negative territory as profit-taking activity weighed on the market, before swiftly recovering and scaling a session peak of 60,652.98.
The milestone crossing underscores a broader shift in investor confidence, with technology-sector strength and geopolitical developments in the Middle East combining to fuel one of the index's most closely watched single-session rallies in recent months.
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