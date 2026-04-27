Council Of Ministers General Secretariat, QU Sign Mou To Enhance Coordination

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Council of Ministers General Secretariat and Qatar University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint cooperation in academic coordination and exchange, as part of a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening integration between government work and national academic institutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi. The MoU was signed by Secretary General of the Council of Ministers H E Hamad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi on behalf of the General Secretariat, and by President of Qatar University Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari on behalf of the university. The ceremony was held at the headquarters of the Council of Ministers General Secretariat, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two sides and expand coordination in academic, research, administrative, and technical areas, thereby supporting the institutional work system and strengthening the integration of academic knowledge with practical applications.

The MoU stipulates cooperation in the exchange of expertise, information, data, studies, and statistics, as well as in the organisation of conferences, meetings, and training programmes, the implementation of joint research, and the exploration of further areas of mutual interest. On this occasion, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi affirmed that the signing of this MoU is an extension of the State's approach to building effective partnerships with national academic institutions, which enhances the application of knowledge in developing public policies and drafting legislation.

He pointed out that this cooperation aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes human development and focuses on empowering national talent and enhancing its active contribution to the sustainable development process.

For his part, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Hamad bin Ahmed Al Muhannadi affirmed that the signing of the MoU reflects the General Secretariat's commitment to establishing high-quality partnerships with academic institutions, which opens broader horizons for exchanging expertise and benefiting from research outputs, and contributes to supporting a knowledge-based institutional work environment.

He explained that this step complements the General Secretariat's strategic objectives aimed at building a more integrated and flexible government work system, enhancing performance efficiency, and improving the quality of outputs.

For his part, President of Qatar University Dr. Omar bin Mohammed Al Ansari indicated that this MoU represents a strategic step towards expanding cooperation with the Council of Ministers General Secretariat, thereby strengthening the exchange of expertise and information, and supporting the integration of efforts in various fields, which contributes to raising the efficiency of institutional performance and developing it according to best practices.