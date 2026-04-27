South Africa Freedom Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm greetings to the people of South Africa as you commemorate Freedom Day.
Over three decades since South Africa's democratic transition, this occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the country's history and future. As we look ahead, we remain open to constructive engagement where our interests align.
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