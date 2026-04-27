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Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of South Africa

Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of South Africa


2026-04-27 02:07:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa on the occasion of his country's Freedom Day.

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The Peninsula

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