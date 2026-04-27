Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Sierra Leone

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Sierra Leone HE Dr. Julius Maada Bio, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

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