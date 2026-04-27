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Police Thwart Suspected New IRA Car Bomb Attack in Northern Ireland
(MENAFN) Authorities in Northern Ireland say a suspected car bomb attack linked to dissident republican activity was stopped from causing casualties after officers quickly evacuated residents moments before an explosion near a police station in Dunmurry.
According to police, a hijacked vehicle containing a gas cylinder device detonated late Saturday outside the station located southwest of Belfast. Emergency response teams had begun clearing nearby homes, including those with families and infants, just before the blast occurred.
Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the “early working hypothesis” suggests the New IRA may be responsible. He praised the swift actions of officers who “immediately and courageously ran into danger,” adding that their response likely prevented loss of life.
While no injuries were reported, the explosion caused considerable structural damage in the surrounding area. The incident is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, with counterterrorism units leading the inquiry.
The suspected attack comes shortly after another attempted bombing in Lurgan last month, which authorities also attributed to dissident republican groups, as stated by reports.
According to police, a hijacked vehicle containing a gas cylinder device detonated late Saturday outside the station located southwest of Belfast. Emergency response teams had begun clearing nearby homes, including those with families and infants, just before the blast occurred.
Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the “early working hypothesis” suggests the New IRA may be responsible. He praised the swift actions of officers who “immediately and courageously ran into danger,” adding that their response likely prevented loss of life.
While no injuries were reported, the explosion caused considerable structural damage in the surrounding area. The incident is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, with counterterrorism units leading the inquiry.
The suspected attack comes shortly after another attempted bombing in Lurgan last month, which authorities also attributed to dissident republican groups, as stated by reports.
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