Karnataka: Two Killed, Several Injured After Tipper Truck Collides With Bike In Raichur

A festive outing turned into a heartbreaking tragedy in Raichur district when a tipper truck collided with a motorcycle carrying four people. The accident claimed the lives of two individuals, including a 10-year-old girl, while two others sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Tipper Truck Collides With Motorcycle Carrying Four Riders

The victims were returning home after attending the Attanur Diddi Basaveshwara Jatre, where the rathotsava (chariot festival) had concluded. The accident occurred on the Shakhapur main road in Siravara taluk. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bodies of the deceased were reportedly badly mutilated.

Police have identified the deceased as 37-year-old Anjinayya Nayak, who was riding the motorcycle, and 10-year-old Archana.

Two Seriously Injured, Hospitalised in Raichur RIMS

The injured have been identified as 19-year-old Shwetha, who suffered a severed leg in the accident, and 22-year-old Lakshmi, who sustained critical injuries. Both have been shifted to Raichur RIMS Hospital, where they are receiving intensive medical care.

Police Investigation Underway

According to reports, the group had visited the fair on Sunday evening. The accident took place at night while they were returning to Shakhapur village on a single motorcycle. TheSirwar police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.