Karan Johar SLAMS Bollywood's Paid PR Culture, Says 'Let Work Speak' Read On

Karan Johar has reignited debate in Bollywood by questioning the industry's growing reliance on paid PR and image-building, urging actors to focus more on their craft than curated public perception

Karan Johar didn't mince words while addressing the industry's publicity machinery. He argued that much of today's praise-whether about looks or talent-can be bought. According to him, this overdependence on paid PR dilutes authenticity and shifts attention away from real achievements. His larger point was simple: let success and skill speak louder than sponsored narratives.

Highlighting the blurred line between genuine appreciation and manufactured hype, Karan admitted that even insiders struggle to tell the difference. When every reaction can be influenced by money, it becomes difficult to judge what truly resonates with audiences. Without naming individuals like Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor, he clarified that the issue is systemic, not personal-an industry-wide habit of over-marketing that risks eroding credibility.

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On the professional front, Karan confirmed that the next season of Koffee With Karan is likely to drop around Diwali 2026. His last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, received strong audience attention, while his banner Dharma Productions continues to back multiple upcoming projects.