Rajnath Singh To Attend SCO Defence Ministers' Meet In Bishkek Today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting tomorrow. The visit highlights India's active engagement with the regional bloc as member states gather to address pressing security concerns and strategic cooperation in Central Asia.

India's Agenda for the SCO Meeting

In a post on X, the Defence Minister stated that he is "leaving for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan" and is "looking forward to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow." Leaving for Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. Looking forward to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow. Shall highlight India's commitment towards global peace, amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world, apart from conveying India's consistent... - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2026

He further noted that during the summit, he "shall highlight India's commitment towards global peace, amidst the security challenges prevailing in the world." Beyond the broader multilateral agenda, the Defence Minister intends to reiterate New Delhi's firm and long-standing security priorities on the global stage.

Singh emphasised that he would be "conveying India's consistent stance on zero tolerance for terrorism and extremism" during the deliberations with his regional counterparts. The visit also provides a significant opportunity for direct diplomatic engagement with other member nations to strengthen security ties. Singh shared that he "will also be interacting bilaterally with the counterparts of other SCO member states and with the Indian community in Bishkek."

SCO's Regional Security Focus

The SCO, established in 2001 by China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations, has evolved into a significant regional bloc over the past two decades. The grouping's influence was further bolstered in 2023 with the inclusion of Iran as a full member during the Indian presidency, cementing its role as a primary platform for security and economic cooperation across Eurasia.

The upcoming gathering serves as a critical forum for discussing the enhancement of military-to-military ties. Deliberations are expected to focus on comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies, the organisation of joint military exercises, and the deepening of intelligence-sharing mechanisms among member states.

India-Kyrgyzstan Defence Partnership

On a bilateral level, India and Kyrgyzstan continue to maintain robust, long-standing defence relations, underpinned by regular joint training programmes and officer exchanges. Recent diplomatic efforts have further strengthened this partnership, with the fourth meeting of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Working Group on defence cooperation held in New Delhi earlier this month. These discussions focused on expanding technical exchanges and building new industrial partnerships for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The Defence Minister's participation comes as New Delhi remains a vocal advocate for regional stability. In previous SCO forums, India has consistently called for decisive global action against radicalisation and cross-border terrorism, positions that are expected to be reiterated during the current summit in Bishkek. (ANI)

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