OMODA 4 Officially Rolls Off The Production Line: OMODA&JAECOO Embarks On A New Million Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMODA&JAECOO hosted the grand“From Million To Annual Million Launch Event and OMODA 4 Roll-off Ceremony” on April 26, 2026. As the flagship model for the brand's Globalization 2.0 strategy, the official start of mass production for the OMODA 4 not only marks a milestone in the brand's three-year journey to 1 million cumulative sales but also represents the launch of the core product powering the brand's sprint to its 2027 sales target of annual million units. This event aligns with the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), together mapping a new blueprint for the brand's global growth.

As a flagship model for the youth market and global layout, OMODA 4 precisely targets the“Cyber LOHAS tribe”. Grounded in deep insights into the consumption habits and lifestyles of young consumers, OMODA 4 adopts“Cyber Mecha” as its core positioning, building core product competitiveness in hyper-function, hyper-intelligence, and hyper-energy, serving as a key lever for the brand to capture the global youth market.









Hyper-Functional Design: CYBER MECHA Aesthetics Forge an Exclusive Visual Identity

OMODA 4 breaks away from conventional design logic with its class-exclusive Cyber Mecha supercar styling, forging a futuristic visual identity. The Cyber Lightning Headlights mimic the transient form of a lightning strike, using sharp lines and high-contrast light strips to create a highly recognizable design signature. The mecha-inspired light-flow body borrows from the structural elements of mecha armor, using sharp edges and geometric facets to generate 3D light and shadow effects beyond classic streamlined styling.

The interior features a starship-themed cockpit with a wraparound layout for an immersive mecha-command experience. Paired with a Lamborghini-style F1 supercar flip-start button, every departure is imbued with a sense of ceremony. Meanwhile, the model achieves the optimal drag coefficient within its stylistic class, balancing design with aerodynamic performance. A diverse palette of body colors caters to the individualized tastes of young users, making OMODA 4 a“mobile social card” for self-expression.





Ultra-Smart Features: A Class Benchmark Delivering a Warm Tech Experience

In terms of intelligent features, OMODA 4 leverages class-leading hardware and software capabilities to deliver a smart experience that integrates technology with a human touch, upgrading from“easy to use” to“intuitive”. Equipped with best-in-class hardware, it has 16 ADAS driver-assist features for easy driving and parking, greatly lowering driving barrier to driving and making every journey safer and more convenient.

The AI powered super voice assistant, built on a large language model, will soon be available in the vehicle. In the future, this technology is expected to support diverse function such as voice cloning and mood-based music recommendations, with the aim of accurately sensing the user's emotional needs and delivering a personalized interactive experience. Additionally, features such as a ultra-clear central screen, a 540° panoramic image, and 50W wireless charging and other features enrich smart car scenarios, fully addressing the tech demands of today's youth.





High-Energy Ecosystem: An All-Scenario Setup Tailored to a Diverse Youth Lifestyle

To match young users' digital–physical lifestyle, OMODA 4 builds the best-in-class hyper-energy trendy ecosystem, redefining car scenarios and value as a connector of passion and life. As a mobile esports cockpit, the in-car system comes pre-loaded with over 20 casual and competitive games, supports wireless gamepad connection, turning waiting time into fun gaming moments anytime, anywhere. Building on this, OMODA 4 further expands the boundaries of in-car scenarios, creating a full-scene ecosystem that encompasses pet-friendly features, karaoke, camping, and multimedia entertainment. It is designed to fully accommodate the diverse lifestyle needs of young users and carry all their passions.





OMODA 4 will also launch an Ultra version, which offers class-exclusive factory performance modifications to deliver an exhilarating "supercar-like" experience for driving enthusiasts. The professional sports kit fully optimizes aerodynamics and body stance, boosting visual impact and high-speed stability. A launch control function unleashes peak torque at start for thrilling pushback, the tuned exclusive sports sound ignites drivers' hearing on every acceleration. Professional sport tuning extends to the suspension, steering, and power response, resulting in more precise and sharper handling overall.





The official mass production rollout of the OMODA 4 represents a critical step in the execution of OMODA & JAECOO's "New Million Strategy" and is a key component of the brand's Globalization 2.0 blueprint. With strong tech heritage and a global innovation system, OMODA&JAECOO takes the OMODA 4 as its core model, paired with smart tech like the AiMOGA robot Mornine, to precisely target the global youth market. This shows the brand's deep understanding of young users and strong R&D capabilities, as well as its commitment and breakthroughs in smart technology. Moving forward, the market launch of the OMODA 4 will further strengthen the brand's position in the youth market and drive its premium and youthful evolution on the global stage.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

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Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

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City: Wu Hu

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