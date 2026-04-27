NBPE Announces Audited Annual Financial Report And 31 March 2026 Monthly NAV
|As of 31 December 2025
|2025
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
| NAV TR (USD)*
Annualised
|5.0%
| 9.0%
2.9%
| 46.0%
7.9%
| 168.1%
10.4%
| MSCI World TR (USD)*
Annualised
|21.6%
| 80.3%
21.7%
| 81.5%
12.7%
| 231.7%
12.7%
| Share price TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|7.5%
| 16.3%
5.2%
| 73.3%
11.6%
| 243.4%
13.1%
| FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*
Annualised
|24.0%
| 46.5%
13.6%
| 73.9%
11.7%
| 123.4%
8.4%
* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.
Peter Von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions & Strategy at Neuberger commented:
“NBPE delivered a NAV total return of 5.0% in the year, with growth predominantly driven by continued strong underlying operating performance and realisation activity. Despite a slow start to the year, realisations were particularly strong with $180 million of proceeds received at an aggregate 2.8x multiple of invested capital at a 17% uplift to carrying value three quarters prior.
Looking ahead, while the exit environment showed encouraging signs of recovery towards the end of 2025, recent macroeconomic volatility has introduced renewed uncertainty around exit timing. However, with a number of high-quality, exit-ready companies, NBPE is well positioned to benefit as visibility improves. With a strong balance sheet and a flexible model, we are well positioned to continue to deploy capital prudently into an attractive investment environment, balancing the pace of new investments with realisations and return of capital to shareholders through buybacks and the Company's dividend program.”
Paul Daggett, Managing Director at Neuberger, continued:
“NBPE's portfolio continued to demonstrate resilience and strong operating performance, with weighted average LTM revenue and EBITDA growth of 9.1% and 9.7%, respectively.1 The top ten investments delivered even stronger results with double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth, led by strong operating performance from a number of companies. Our recent investments continue to perform exceptionally well and are well-positioned to continue to compound value.
Since the year end, NBPE has committed $79 million to five new investments, refreshing the portfolio and laying the foundations for future growth as articulated at the Capital Markets Day in November 2025. Four of these investments are AI driven, or well positioned to benefit from AI, which we believe presents a compelling long-term opportunity.”
The Company's 2025 Annual Report and a video from Neuberger to accompany the results are available to view at: and will shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Portfolio Update to 31 March 2026
NAV TR decrease of (1.3%) YTD 2026
- 31 March 2026 NAV per share of $27.12 (£20.57) 31 March 2026 monthly NAV estimate does not include any Q1 2026 private company valuations YTD NAV driven by negative FX adjustments and declines in quoted holdings
$79 million committed to five new investments in Q1 2026
- $79 million committed to five new investments
- $9 million invested in Conservice, a utility management platform for property management, alongside TPG; $35 million invested in Ryan, a global tax services business; $24 million into two undisclosed AI-related companies $11 million committed to one new investment which we expect to close in the coming months
Liquidity remains robust after 1H 2026 dividend payment and funding new investments
- $196 million of available liquidity ($16 million cash/liquid investments and $180 million of credit line) as of 31 March 2026
Share Buybacks
- Including buybacks through 24 April 2026, since the beginning of 2025, NBPE has repurchased ~4.0m shares (cost of $81 million) at a weighted average discount of 27% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.62 per share
Portfolio Valuation
The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 March 2026 was based on the following information:
- 10% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2026
- 5% in private direct investments 5% in public securities
- 1% in private direct investments
- 89% in private direct investments
For further information, please contact:
NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002
Luke Mason ...
Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3882 6644
Charles Gorman ...
Luke Dampier
Charlotte Francis
Supplementary Information (as at 31 March 2026)
|Company Name
|Vintage
|Lead Sponsor
|Sector
|Fair Value ($m)
|% of FV
|Action
|2020
|3i
|Consumer
|74.5
|5.9%
|Osaic
|2019
|Reverence Capital
|Financial Services
|69.8
|5.5%
|Solenis
|2021
|Platinum Equity
|Industrials
|65.3
|5.2%
|OneMonroe (fka Monroe Engineering)
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|59.6
|4.7%
|Mariner
|2024
|Leonard Green & Partners
|Financial Services
|44.2
|3.5%
|FDH Aero
|2024
|Audax Group
|Industrials
|43.4
|3.4%
|Business Services Company*
|2017
|Not Disclosed
|Business Services
|41.5
|3.3%
|True Potential
|2022
|Cinven
|Financial Services
|41.2
|3.3%
|Branded Cities Network
|2017
|Shamrock Capital
|Communications / Media
|37.8
|3.0%
|BeyondTrust
|2018
|Francisco Partners
|Technology / IT
|36.6
|2.9%
|Constellation Automotive
|2019
|TDR Capital
|Business Services
|35.1
|2.8%
|Ryan
|2026
|Ares Management
|Business Services
|35.0
|2.8%
|Marquee Brands
|2014
|Neuberger Berman
|Consumer
|32.5
|2.6%
|Benecon
|2024
|TA Associates
|Healthcare
|31.5
|2.5%
|Staples
|2017
|Sycamore Partners
|Business Services
|30.0
|2.4%
|Auctane
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|29.4
|2.3%
|Engineering
|2020
|Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital
|Technology / IT
|27.1
|2.2%
|Agiliti
|2019
|THL
|Healthcare
|25.3
|2.0%
|GFL (NYSE: GFL)
|2018
|BC Partners
|Business Services
|24.8
|2.0%
|Excelitas
|2022
|AEA Investors
|Industrials
|24.1
|1.9%
|Kroll
|2020
|Further Global / Stone Point
|Financial Services
|23.9
|1.9%
|Viant
|2018
|JLL Partners
|Healthcare
|23.6
|1.9%
|CH Guenther
|2021
|Pritzker Private Capital
|Consumer
|20.3
|1.6%
|AutoStore
|2019
|THL
|Industrials
|20.1
|1.6%
|Solace Systems
|2016
|Bridge Growth Partners
|Technology / IT
|18.5
|1.5%
|Addison Group
|2021
|Trilantic Capital Partners
|Business Services
|18.1
|1.4%
|Chemical Guys
|2021
|AEA Investors
|Consumer
|16.9
|1.3%
|Qpark
|2017
|KKR
|Transportation
|16.3
|1.3%
|Real Page
|2021
|Thoma Bravo
|Technology / IT
|16.2
|1.3%
|Undisclosed Technology Company*
|2026
|Not Disclosed
|Technology / IT
|14.4
|1.1%
|Total Top 30 Investments
|$996.7
|79.2%
*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.
|Geography
|% of Portfolio
|North America
|78%
|Europe
|22%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Industry
|% of Portfolio
|Tech, Media & Telecom
|20%
|Consumer / E-commerce
|16%
|Industrials / Industrial Technology
|21%
|Financial Services
|15%
|Business Services
|16%
|Healthcare
|9%
|Other
|3%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
|Vintage Year
|% of Portfolio
|2016 & Earlier
|7%
|2017
|14%
|2018
|12%
|2019
|12%
|2020
|11%
|2021
|17%
|2022
|7%
|2023
|3%
|2024
|10%
|2025
|2%
|2026
|5%
|Total Portfolio
|100%
About NB Private Equity Partners Limited
NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.
LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
About Neuberger
Neuberger is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with approximately 3000 employees across 27 countries. The firm manages $563 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm is proud to be recognized for its commitment to its two constituents, clients and employees. Again in 2025, we were named Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in the US (Crisil Coalition Greenwich) and the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management (Pensions & Investments, firms with more than 1,000 employees). Neuberger has no corporate parent or unaffiliated external shareholders. Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of 31 December 2025.
Media Contacts:
US: Soogyung Jordan: ...
EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...
All Neuberger figures are as of 31 December 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.
This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit /disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.
© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.
Attachments
-
NBPE 2025 Annual ReportvF (7)
March 2026 NBPE Factsheet vF (1)
NBPE Investor Presentation_vF (1)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment