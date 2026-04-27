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Rob Shuter Resigns From KPN's Supervisory Board


2026-04-27 02:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, KPN announces that Mr. Rob Shuter has resigned from the Supervisory Board, in light of his other commitments.

Mr. Rob Shuter has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2024. The Supervisory Board is grateful for his contribution to the company in the past period.

Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Rob Shuter resigns from KPN's Supervisory Board
27/04/2026
KPN-N

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  • Rob Shuter resigns from KPN's Supervisory Board

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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