Rob Shuter Resigns From KPN's Supervisory Board
Mr. Rob Shuter has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2024. The Supervisory Board is grateful for his contribution to the company in the past period.
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Rob Shuter resigns from KPN's Supervisory Board
27/04/2026
KPN-N
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Rob Shuter resigns from KPN's Supervisory Board
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