Stablecoin Cross-Border B2B Transactions To Reach $5 Trillion By 2035, Causing Disruption To Correspondent Banking Channels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from global tech strategists Juniper Research has found the total value of cross-border B2B stablecoin transactions will reach $5 trillion by 2035, from $13.4 billion in 2026.

The growth is driven by stablecoins increasingly addressing inefficiencies within cross-border payments.

Stablecoin transactions include P2P (person-to-person), P2B (person-to-business), B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and crypto card use cases.

The research found that 85% of stablecoin transaction value in 2035 will be B2B, with stablecoins shifting from a speculative asset to a foundational layer of institutional payment infrastructure. Stablecoins are increasingly embedded in cross-border B2B transactions, treasury operations, and supply chain settlements, where their programmability and 24/7 settlement finality offer advantages over correspondent banking rails.

An extract from the new report, Stablecoins Market 2026-2035, is now available as a free download.

Cross-border B2B Payments to Dominate

The report identified cross-border B2B payments as the largest driver of stablecoin transaction value growth through 2035. Traditional correspondent banking introduces settlement delays and intermediary costs such as correspondent fees, FX conversion margins, and SWIFT messaging charges. Conversely, stablecoins settle on chain in near real-time; substantially reducing per-transaction costs to a fraction of conventional rails, making it ideal for high-value, time-sensitive corporate transfers across corridors, especially where dollar-denominated stablecoins offer a neutral settlement asset.

"Stablecoins are not replacing payments infrastructure; they are being adopted where the advantages are most pronounced. Cross-border B2B is where those advantages are greatest, and where we expect the most sustained volume growth over the forecast period. Stablecoin issuers and payment service providers should prioritise enterprise integrations and treasury partnerships to capture the majority of this value," Research Analyst Jawad Jahan concluded.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the stablecoins market to date; providing analysis and forecasts of over 39,000 datapoints across 61 countries over ten years. It includes a 'Competitor Leaderboard' and examination of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions.

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