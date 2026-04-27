(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

27 April 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares The Company announces that, for the period from 20 April 2026 to 24 April 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 760,388 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





20 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 61,434 53,807 14,745 7,025 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 566.00p 566.00p 566.00p 566.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 559.00p 560.50p 560.00p 560.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 562.97p 562.99p 563.02p 562.99p







21 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 58,126 58,755 13,944 6,775 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.50p 570.00p 570.00p 569.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 561.00p 561.00p 561.00p 561.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 566.69p 566.72p 566.70p 566.82p







22 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 62,290 62,985 14,943 7,283 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 563.00p 562.50p 563.00p 562.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 554.50p 554.50p 554.50p 554.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 557.94p 557.94p 557.97p 557.93p







23 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 64,377 72,519 17,611 8,260 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 555.00p 553.00p 553.00p 552.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 545.00p 545.00p 545.00p 545.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 548.18p 548.16p 548.19p 548.16p







24 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 69,196 78,180 19,152 8,981 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 544.50p 545.00p 545.50p 545.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 536.50p 536.00p 536.00p 536.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 539.40p 539.43p 539.40p 539.31p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 349,555,204 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 349,555,204.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

2026.04.24_OSBG Buyback Fills