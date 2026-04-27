J&K Govt Declares Seminary In Shopian District As 'Unlawful'

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared a seminary running in Shopian district as unlawful after citing its links with a banned organisation, said officials on Monday.

The officials said the union territory government has declared the seminary an unlawful entity under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, citing alleged links with a banned organisation, financial irregularities and concerns over radicalisation.

The order was issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, under Section 8(1) of the Act.

The action follows a dossier submitted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shopian, on March 24. Based on this, the authorities concluded that the institution was involved in“serious legal, administrative and financial irregularities”, including a lack of mandatory registration and alleged evasion of statutory oversight.

Officials said there was credible evidence of covert links between the seminary and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), a banned outfit, with individuals affiliated with it allegedly occupying key administrative and academic positions.

The order also cited financial opacity and suspected diversion of funds, besides inputs suggesting that the institution fostered an environment conducive to radicalisation, with some former students allegedly linked to militancy.

A show-cause notice was issued to the chairman of the institution on March 31, seeking an explanation. The reply was examined after seeking comments from the SSP Shopian, who termed the objections“factually untenable and devoid of legal merit”, officials said.

The administration said the proceedings were preventive in nature and aimed at curbing misuse of the premises for unlawful activities.

Following the notification, authorities are empowered to take further action, including sealing of the premises and freezing of financial assets, they added.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has already declared some organisations, like the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Awami Action Committee (AAC), as unlawful organisations.

The ministry extended the ban on JeI J&K for five years on February 27, 2024. It was initially declared an unlawful association in February 2019. The AAC, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was banned on March 11, 2025, for five years.