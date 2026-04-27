BJP Criticises Arvind Kejriwal Over Letter To Judge, Alleges Disrespect Towards Judiciary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, has criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for writing another letter to Delhi High Court's Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, stating that the move reflects a lack of respect and trust in the judiciary.

This comes as Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Delhi High Court's Justice Sharma, stating that he will neither appear before her in person nor through legal counsel in proceedings linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case, stating that he has lost hope of getting justice from the judge and would follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of "Satyagraha".

In a statement, Delhi BJP President stated, "It is deeply regrettable that Arvind Kejriwal who became the Chief Minister of Delhi three times by taking an oath to uphold the Constitution, is today tearing apart the very dignity of that same Constitution, solely out of fear of facing punishment for corruption."

Virendra Sachdeva said, "In accordance with the Constitution and legal procedures, Arvind Kejriwal had attempted to secure every possible form of legal relief at all levels, including the Supreme Court; however, having failed in these efforts, he has now crossed every limit of decorum and propriety by once again writing a letter to the Honourable Judge."

Virendra Sachdeva said, "It would not be an exaggeration to assert that Arvind Kejriwal is persistently engaging in political theatrics concerning the liquor scam case; having lost his judicial appeal in the Delhi High Court, he has now crossed every boundary of acceptable conduct to cast personal aspersions upon the Honorable Judge."

"The people of Delhi and the nation at large clearly see through Arvind Kejriwal's anarchic theatrics; it would be far better for him to abandon this charade and instead adhere to the constitutional and judicial processes," he said.

The latest development comes days after Justice Sharma had rejected Kejriwal's plea seeking her recusal from hearing matters connected to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy case.

Pronouncing the order on April 20, Justice Sharma had said that though the "easier path" would have been to recuse without hearing the application, she chose to decide the matter on merits in the interest of institutional integrity.

Observing that the issue involved not merely a legal dispute but the credibility of judicial institutions, the judge held that“a litigant cannot be permitted to create a situation that lowers the judicial process”.