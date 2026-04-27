MP: Woman Ends Three Decades Of Marriage, Claiming His Sister To Be 'Second Wife' Latter Challenges 'Biased' Divorce Order

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) In an unusual matrimonial dispute from Madhya Pradesh, a woman ended her 28-year-long marriage by alleging that her husband had taken a second wife, a claim later found to be based on a misrepresentation - shocking and surprising enough even for the legal community. The husband has now challenged the 'one-sided' divorce granted in her favour.

The case is currently before the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where the husband has argued that the divorce decree was obtained through incorrect and misleading evidence, as reported by NDTV.

According to court records, the couple married in 1998. The husband, employed as an officer in a marketing firm, frequently stayed away from home for work, which gradually strained their relationship. By 2015, the woman had started living separately.

While the wife was determined to legally end the marriage, the husband reportedly opposed the move. In 2021, she approached a family court seeking divorce, alleging that her husband had remarried.

To support her claim, she presented a family photograph in which the husband was seen standing beside a woman. She identified the woman in the image as his second wife. The court accepted this submission as evidence and granted divorce in her favour without the husband's participation in the proceedings.

The matter took a dramatic turn when the husband became aware of the divorce order in early April. Upon reviewing the case documents, he discovered that the woman identified as his alleged second wife was actually his own sister.

Following this, he filed a petition before the High Court, contending that the divorce was granted on the basis of false representation. Husband's counsel Dharmendra Sharma confirmed that he has challenged the ruling, stating that he was denied an opportunity to present his side.

The High Court is now examining the case. The husband has requested that the divorce order be quashed, arguing that the decision was fundamentally flawed due to reliance on incorrect claims and lack of proper hearing.

The High Court is now hearing the matter, in which the husband has requested that the divorce order be set aside, arguing that the decision was based on misleading and incorrect claims.