4 WWE Exits That May Not Last Long As Comebacks Loom Large

WWE's post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts surprised fans, especially with big names involved. Yet history shows that departures don't always last forever. Here are four released stars who could realistically return to the company soon.

Kairi Sane's release shocked fans as she was central to RAW's feud involving Asuka and IYO SKY. After defeating SKY before WrestleMania 42, her exit abruptly ended the angle. Fans flooded social media demanding her return, echoing R-Truth's rehiring last year. WWE could bring her back to resume the storyline and capitalize on her popularity.

Aleister Black returned to WWE after AEW but never fully regained momentum. His feud with Damian Priest showed promise, and he even defeated Randy Orton before WrestleMania 42. Reports suggested he was originally planned to be Orton's ally at the event before Pat McAfee replaced him. With WWE's prior plans in mind, Black could be reintroduced to continue his dark storyline.

Zelina Vega's release came alongside her husband Aleister Black. She had been involved in key angles and paired with Black during his feud with Damian Priest. Given her established presence and fan following, WWE could easily bring her back to strengthen the women's division or rejoin Black in a storyline if he returns.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin debuted in WWE in 2024 and quickly won the Tag Team Championship. However, they lost steam and were eventually released. With SmackDown's tag division weakened after departures of teams like DIY and The Wyatt Sicks, WWE could rehire MCMG to revitalize the division. Their experience also makes them valuable mentors for younger talent.