SIP Investment Guide: How ₹5,000 Monthly Can Grow Into ₹6 Crore With Step-Up Strategy

A Step-Up SIP can turn small monthly investments into large wealth over time. Starting with ₹5,000 and increasing it yearly can grow into crores, highlighting the power of compounding and early investing.

Many people wait for a large sum of money before they start investing. But financial advisors say this wastes time and you lose out on the magic of compounding. CA Nitin Kaushik shared a super savings tip on social media, explaining with calculations how to start small and earn crores. Let's check out the details.

When you start investing is more important than how much you start with. In his 'X' post, Nitin Kaushik advises investors not to wait until they can invest ₹50,000 a month. He says you should start with whatever small amount you have right now. Starting early gives your money more time to grow.

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Kaushik explains that a 'Step-up SIP' can do wonders compared to a regular SIP. For example, you start an SIP with ₹5,000 a month and increase your investment by just 10% every year. This means you invest ₹5,500 per month in the second year. If you do this for 30 years with an average annual return of 12%, your wealth could touch nearly ₹6 crore. A small 10% annual hike can take your investment to unbelievable heights.Even a small investment amount can become a huge corpus over time. Kaushik says that if you can save just ₹2,000 a month, it can grow to ₹2 crore in the long run. Similarly, someone investing ₹20,000 a month can build a massive fund of ₹22 crore. The key thing to note here is that disciplined investing and time will grow your wealth.Many investors think about their big goals and never start investing at all. Kaushik advises everyone to start with the money they have, instead of waiting for a large capital. He stresses on the principle: 'Starting early beats starting big'. Increasing your investment by 10% annually is quite possible even for the middle class. So, he says, understand the value of time and start investing right away.

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. The calculations above are only to explain the benefits of the Step-up SIP method and for understanding. There is no guarantee that past performance will be repeated in the future. Before investing, please talk to your financial advisor and read all the scheme-related documents carefully.

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