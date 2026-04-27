Himachal Pradesh: Two Paragliders Rescued After Accident In Kangra

A major rescue operation was carried out in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district after two paragliders met with an accident in a remote mountainous area, officials said.

Rescue Operation Launched in Difficult Terrain

Responding to reports of the mishap in the Guran Dhar area under Baijnath subdivision, authorities on Sunday launched a rescue and relief operation in the difficult terrain.

IAF Helicopter Deployed for Evacuation

Due to the lack of road connectivity and the inaccessibility of the region, the state government sought helicopter assistance to evacuate the stranded individuals.

One of the injured, identified as Arun Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, sustained serious injuries in the accident. The other paraglider, Ranjan Gupta, was found trapped in a tree following the crash, according to officials.

A special rescue mission was carried out with the assistance of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter, enabling authorities to safely evacuate both individuals from the site.

Paragliders Shifted to Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that through coordinated efforts of the administration and rescue teams, both paragliders were successfully brought to safety and shifted to Vivekanand Hospital in Palampur, where they are undergoing treatment. Further details on their condition are awaited.

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