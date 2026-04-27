Icaur Brings Right-Hand-Drive V27 To Beijing Auto Show 2026, Marking A Key Step In Its Global Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the upcoming Beijing Auto Show, iCAUR takes a decisive step forward in its global strategy, placing the right-hand-drive V27 at the center of its product focus.







More than a new configuration, the right-hand-drive V27 signals a deeper phase of international expansion-moving beyond initial market entry toward more precise adaptation to diverse regional demands, particularly across Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Positioned within Chery International's exhibition booth, iCAUR forms a key part of a multi-brand display that brings together the company's global portfolio. The presentation will take place on the afternoon of April 24.

Across key overseas markets, iCAUR is translating product positioning into measurable results.

The V23 has secured a leading position in Southeast Asia, consistently ranking No.1 in the new energy boxy SUV segment. Its performance reflects strong alignment with local driving realities-balancing capability, space, and everyday usability across both urban and off-road environments.

The V27 has already generated strong response in the Middle East, where its configuration for long-distance travel, high-temperature conditions, and varied terrains aligns closely with regional user expectations.

These results underline iCAUR's ability not only to enter new markets, but to establish relevance within them.

The iCAUR segment of the event will be hosted by CEO Dr. Su Jun, who will outline the next stage of the brand's global development.

The AIMOGA robot will also be featured at the exhibition booth, consistently attracting strong audience interest and serving as an interactive highlight of the brand presentation.

Further details will be revealed at the event.

Stay tuned.

Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing

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