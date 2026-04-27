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Iran FM Arrives In Saint Petersburg For Putin Talks: Iranian State Media


2026-04-27 01:01:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Saint Petersburg on Monday, state media reported.

"He arrived early on Monday morning with the aim of meeting and holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Iranian state news agency IRNA posted on Telegram.

Moscow's TASS news agency confirmed earlier that Putin plans to meet Araghchi, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

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The Peninsula

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