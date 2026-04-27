Iran FM Arrives In Saint Petersburg For Putin Talks: Iranian State Media

"He arrived early on Monday morning with the aim of meeting and holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Iranian state news agency IRNA posted on Telegram.

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