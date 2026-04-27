GWM CEO Mu Feng:Honoring Commitment & Integrity Forging A New Path For The Transformation Of The Global Automotive Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, China, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– On the first day of Auto China 2026, GWM CEO Mu Feng delivered a keynote speech titled“GWM ONE: Honoring Commitment & Integrity – Forging a New Path for the Transformation of the Global Automotive Industry.” During the speech, he shared GWM's vision of the global automotive industry and elaborated on the company's strategic practices in its international expansion.









Key excerpts are as follows:

GWM ONE: Returning to the Essence

Being here at Auto China 2026 again, I can clearly feel the pulse of our industry - rapid technological advances, new ideas constantly emerging, and intensifying competition across different paths. Yet, I believe there is only one answer: return to the origin. This is exactly why we created the GWM ONE (whose Chinese name is“归元”,or“Guiyuan” in Pinyin).“Gui”means return or trace back.“Yuan”means origin or essence.

In last Friday's live stream, Chairman Jack Wey said,“'归元'(Guiyuan), conveys the idea of returning to the origin of all things and sifting the true from the false, which should be the first principles that we Chinese automotive practitioners must hold firm to.” GWM ONE is not just a concept – it is the value philosophy of the automotive industry in this new era.

The theme of our press conference today is“Commitment & Integrity.” GWM ONE's value philosophy is precisely the spirit of Commitment & Integrity. It requires us to: internally, honor our commitment with our initial aspirations; externally, deliver on our promises to customers and partners. Why focus on Commitment & Integrity? Because hype fades, trends shift, but the trust embodied by Commitment & Integrity is the most solid foundation of the business world.

“Returning” guides our thinking, embodied in three returns: returning to the essence of the industry, returning to the real needs of customers, and returning to our original aspirations as entrepreneurs and engineers.“Essence” represents our core value system, reflected in four fundamentals: Everything rooted in user value, in technological truth, in our cultural foundation, and in long-term development. The core of GWM ONE is: long-term vision, seek truth and stay pragmatic, honoring commitments.

GWM ONE Platform: Movable Type Printing for the Auto Industry

GWM ONE is also a technology platform – the“movable type printing” of the auto industry. If GWM ONE is the 'Tao', then the ' method' and 'tool' that turn it into reality are the world's first and only all-powertrain-compatible technology platform – the GWM ONE Platform. Its inspiration comes from movable type printing.

With“modular hardware, software-defined architecture, and native AI” as its core, we break a vehicle into over 300 standardized hardware units – our“movable types.” We define over 2,000 software service labels – our“typesetting rules.” Combined with native AI, we have achieved“removable, combinable, growable” movable-type carmaking, enabling“one vehicle with multiple powertrains, multiple body styles, and multiple categories.”

Powertrain Innovation: The Hi4 Family

On the powertrain front, GWM ONE Platform is the world's first and only technology powerhouse that natively supports five powertrain types – ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV.

Globally unique intelligent hybrid 4WD – the Hi4 family. A common question is: why no range extender? Because our Hi4 already covers that mode – that's why we confidently say we'll never build a range extender.

This year we launched the new-generation Super Hi4, with 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds, over 400 km electric range, and 200 km in 5 minutes of charging – a true all-round warrior.

Hi4-Z is for the city commuter with weekend getaways. It offers 200+ km electric range – one charge per week for daily use – and 4-second acceleration. One vehicle, dual-purpose mobility – no compromises.

Hi4-T is built for off-road. It features a high-power engine with a 9HAT and a non-decoupled 4WD architecture – redefining new energy hardcore off-road vehicles.

And there's an even more mysterious Hi4 – a new performance peak for Chinese cars. Built for drivers, built for the track. Hear that V8 roar? It will be unveiled at this show – stay tuned.

We are also expanding Hi4's boundaries by deeply integrating diesel engines with electric motors – a remarkable alchemy that brings quieter, more efficient, more reliable experiences. The diesel hybrid display is right here.

Intelligent Technology: Free Movement, Natural Interaction, Self-Evolution

GWM ONE Platform gives vehicles three core capabilities: free movement (adaptive driving, auto pick-up, auto park), natural interaction (an intelligent companion that knows you), and self-evolution (the more you drive, the better it knows you).

Win-Win for Company and Customer

With over 95% parts commonality, developing 4 new models costs roughly what it used to take to develop 1.8 models. Customers get more choices, smarter experiences, and lower running costs. We want you to say,“This car was worth every penny.”

Practicing GWM ONE in China

Rooted in user value: A fish transporter in Guangxi bought a GWM Wingle 5 pickup. For nine years – nearly one million kilometers – the engine, transmission and chassis had no major problems. His wife joked,“This pickup has spent more time with him than I have.” And he said the memorable quote,“This pickup is more important than my wife.” That reliability is our silent delivery of the quality commitment.

On April 9, we held our 1,000th weekly quality review meeting. For 21 years, Mr. Wey has led the review every Thursday at 7:30 a.m., rain or shine. He says quality is not just his own persistence – everyone must be persistent.

Rooted in technological truth: Why support five powertrains? Because global users' needs vary greatly. Technology's primary virtue is to give freedom. We propose a“pan-ICE strategy” – turning“deciding for customers” into“letting customers choose for themselves.”

The confidence behind GWM ONE Platform comes from our deep-rooted“forest ecosystem” – we design and build over 150 core components in-house, giving us full control.

Rooted in cultural foundation: Whether it is GWM ONE inspired by movable type printing, or Hi4 inspired by Dujiangyan, both are fruits of ancient Chinese wisdom. We creatively apply the form and spirit of Chinese culture to our vehicles.

Rooted in long-term development – Three“Nevers”: We will never participate in price wars that sacrifice safety and long-term quality. We will never use exaggerated or vague marketing to undermine trust in“Intelligent Manufacturing in China.” We will never transfer cost pressures to upstream or downstream partners. These three“Nevers” are our commitments to a healthy industry ecosystem.





Practicing GWM ONE Globally

For Brazil, we have specially developed the world's first ethanol flex fuel plug in hybrid vehicle, which will be officially launched in Brazil.

In Thailand -over 300 days a year above 30°C, high humidity. Engineers collected local car wash soaps, analyzed pH and chloride, adjusted coatings – the car body can be resistant to local washing conditions without rusting.

In Australia, sharp turns and more aggressive driving demand precise chassis tuning. We tested in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and brought in tuning master Rob Trubiani. He completed extensive testing across outback and gravel roads – our chassis adapts to the local road. We do more than“In Local for Local” – we also do“from local to global.”

Empowering global partners: With GWM ONE Platform, we can quickly“assemble” models for different markets. Over 95% parts commonality brings stable quality, lower costs, faster parts supply. Only when partners succeed can our global business have a solid foundation.

Rooting deeply in every market: In Thailand, local parts procurement exceeds 50%, word-of-mouth keeps rising. In Brazil, ranked second in aftersales service in 2025 and received“Great Place to Work” certification. In Germany, we have set up a technology center and are accelerating the construction of our European R&D center, moving resources closer to Europe. Our long-term vision is to become a mainstream brand in Europe, building a complete business ecosystem – not just selling cars, but local R&D, production, sales and service, partnering with excellent local dealers.

Harmony in diversity: In Australia we partnered with top surfing events; in Mexico we supported the LMB Baseball All-Star Game.

Dakar Rally: In 2027, the TANK 700 hybrid race car will compete in the Dakar Rally T2 category – making GWM the world's first automaker to contest Dakar with a production-based hybrid race car.

Customer love: In the UAE, a customer“collects” GWM vehicles – he owns an H9, bought another for his wife, and plans to buy two more to get every color. In Malaysia, a group of owners drove TANK 300s across four Southeast Asian countries, setting a Guinness World Record. They said,“TANK doesn't just conquer mountains – it conquers what people thought was impossible.”





Conclusion: A Path of Commitment

The path of GWM ONE is a path of fulfilling commitments: returning to essence:commitment to industry fundamentals; rejecting unhealthy competition, commitment to industry health; rooting globally,commitment to local societies; winning with partners and customers,and commitment to business ethics. This is not the fastest path,but it is the most sustainable one because every step is built on trust. Only by returning to essence with GWM ONE, and building trust with commitment, can we drive the global auto industry toward a healthier, more sustainable, more promising future. GWM is ready to be a determined practitioner on this path.

CONTACT: Carol Wang...