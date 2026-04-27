Heatwave In Rajasthan: Barmer, Jaisalmer Record 46 Degrees

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) At a time when Rajasthan continues to reel under intense heat, the Meteorological Department on Monday issued an alert for strong winds and light rains in Jaipur, Alwar, and adjoining areas, offering some relief to residents battling scorching conditions.

The weather officials said that a heat wave has gripped most parts of the state, with the maximum temperatures across most regions currently ranging between 44 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, remaining above normal.

Barmer was the hottest in the state in the last 24 hours, recording a high of 46.4 degrees Celsius, while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees was observed at Jawai Dam (Pali). In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall in the state -- 6.0 mm -- was recorded in Gangapur City (Sawai Madhopur).

Heatwave conditions and warm nights have been reported in several districts. However, some areas also witnessed light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. With the highest maximum temperature of the day recorded in Barmer, Jaisalmer was not far behind. The city, also known as the 'Golden City of India', followed closely at 46 degrees Celsius, while Kota and Chittorgarh registered 45.2 degrees each.

After a day of intense heat on Sunday, the weather conditions shifted in parts of the state. Cloud cover developed over districts such as Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bhilwara, and Chittorgarh after 4.00 p.m., followed by light rainfall and dusty winds in some areas.

The Meteorological forecast said that the heatwave is expected to persist, with temperatures likely to remain above normal. However, partial relief may occur during afternoon hours, with chances of cloud cover, light rain, and isolated dusty winds in some districts.

A more noticeable respite is expected between April 28 and April 30, when several parts of the state may experience thunderstorms, rainfall, and even isolated hailstorm activity, said the weather department.