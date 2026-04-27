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Kieran Dolin

Kieran Dolin


2026-04-27 12:05:22
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, English and Cultural Studies, The University of Western Australia
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Dr Kieran Dolin is a Senior Honorary Research Fellow in English and Literary Studies at the University of Western Australia. He studied and practised Law before completing graduate work in English. His main research interests are in the connections between law and literature, in Australian Literature, and in nineteenth-century English Literature.

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  • –present Professor, English and Cultural Studies, University of Western Australia

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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