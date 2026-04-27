Bangladesh Risks New Inflation Surge By Printing Money

MENAFN - Asia Times) Bangladesh, South Asia's second-largest economy and one of the world's fastest-growing garment exporters, has spent much of the past two years trying to tame inflation after a prolonged cost-of-living squeeze. Now it risks undoing some of that work the old-fashioned way - by printing money.

Fresh concern has followed reports that the stock of“high-powered money” - reserve money created by the central bank - has risen sharply, with year-on-year growth reaching 13.35% in February, more than double the 6.16% recorded a year earlier.

Economists cited by The Financial Express newspaper say Bangladesh Bank recently injected around 200 billion takas (US$1.65 billion) into the economy to meet government expenditure needs. That may sound technical. It is not.

Reserve money is the raw material from which commercial banks create broader credit. When it expands quickly, inflation often follows.

The timing is awkward. Bangladesh's inflation has eased only slowly after a bruising spell of price rises that eroded household incomes and weakened confidence.

Food inflation remains politically sensitive in a country where millions still spend a large share of earnings on staples such as rice, lentils and edible oil.

Fuel-price adjustments linked to the Iran war, exchange-rate pressures and supply bottlenecks have already made disinflation harder than officials hoped. Into that mix comes a burst of liquidity.

Why print in the first place? The likely answer is politics as much as arithmetic.