Fadnavis Hails India's Defence Tech, Praises Nagpur Achievers At Event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities, asserting that indigenous entrepreneurs are now developing cutting-edge technologies that can rival the best in the world during the Nag Bhushan award ceremony in Nagpur.

Speaking at the event organised by the Nag Bhushan Foundation on Sunday, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that individuals from Nagpur were being recognised for elevating the city's name nationally and globally. "Today, it is a matter of great joy that on behalf of the Nag Bhushan Foundation, two such sons, who have enhanced the name and pride of our Nagpur, in the country and the world, are being honoured here today," Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis on 'Make in India' and Indigenous Innovation

Highlighting the journey of Founder and Chairman of Solar Group Satyanarayan Nuwal, Fadnavis pointed to the challenges of entering the defence sector during the previous governments. "When Satyanarayan Nuwal considered entering the defence sector, no one believed that the private sector would be allowed into India's defence sector. We all know that the lobbies of those from whom we imported heavily were so strong that such considerations often arose during previous governments. But they had the power to quash that notion," he said.

He added that Nuwal gradually built his presence by securing licences and leveraging policy changes. "By acquiring licenses one by one, he carved out a niche for himself in various ways. Especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power, 'Make in India' began in our country. Our various entrepreneurs were encouraged to make this happen in India on a large scale," the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis further emphasised the potential of indigenous innovation in defence manufacturing. "As soon as some liberalisation occurred in this area, Nuwal demonstrated that we can develop the world's best weapons. We can even develop warheads that the world cannot even imagine. I can certainly say that he's developing many things that no other country has today, which will be manufactured in our country for the first time, and in our solar industry in Nagpur," he added.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Praises Awardees' Perseverance

The ceremony also saw remarks from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who conferred the awards on Padma Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal and Yuva Nag Bhushan Puraskar 2025 on young athlete Daksh Khante, in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Bhagwat praised the perseverance of the awardees and said that what Satyanarayan Nuwal and Daksh Khante have done is certainly a source of pride. "As they say, 'Genius is ten per cent inspiration and ninety per cent perspiration'. Those who received the award today have worked so hard to overcome these circumstances and achieve fame," Bhagwat said.

He added that such achievements inspire others and instil confidence. "Fame is a source of pride for those who achieve it, but it also instils hope in those who witness it. So, what Satyanarayan Nuwal and Daksh Khante have done is certainly a source of pride, but we, too, feel a sense of pride. We all believe that Nagpur too can achieve things. If people from across the world were here, we would say the same thing. We would say that India can do it too. And suppose, if life existed on other planets, and their conference is held, then we would say that earthlings can do it too," he said.

Gadkari on Defence Capability and Global Power

Furthermore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded the awardees, emphasising the importance of defence capability in determining global power. "It is a matter of great joy for us that two sons of our own land have brought Nagpur global recognition. We are all proud of Daksh Khante for receiving the award for his exceptional performance at the international and national levels in adventure sports," Gadkari said.

The Union minister further added that the power would be determined by the one with the greatest defence capabilities. "The felicitation of Satyanarayan Nuwal is very important for us because you all know the current state of affairs in the world. In the future, a country's power will not be determined by its wealth. Instead, power will be determined by the one with the greatest defence capabilities. We have seen what happens when there is power but the leadership is not right. Nuwal's work today cannot be discussed in detail. But drones and missiles are two things that determine power in the world," he added.

About the Nag Bhushan Award

The Nag Bhushan award ceremony, held in Nagpur every year, honours distinguished individuals for their contributions to society, defence manufacturing and sports, recognising their role in enhancing the country's global standing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)