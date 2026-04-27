Weekly Horoscope, April 27 To May 3: Check Your Health, Career, Love, And Money Predictions

Weekly horoscope from April 27 to May 3, 2026 brings key planetary shifts, including Moon sign changes and Mercury's move to Aries, forming Budhaditya Rajyog and influencing all zodiac signs.

The upcoming week starts on April 27 and ends on May 3, 2026. During this week, the Moon will change its sign every two and a half days. Mercury will also move from Pisces to Aries on May 30, joining the Sun already there. This union of the Sun and Mercury will create a powerful 'Budhaditya Rajyog'. Many other auspicious and inauspicious combinations will also form due to planetary alignments. Find out from the weekly horoscope how the next 7 days will be for your zodiac sign.

You will feel quite exhausted during this week. Your job situation will be a bit of a struggle. You'll have to make a big decision in your business. Your health will be better than before. It's best if you don't get involved in others' matters. Any family decision should be made together by everyone. You will get happiness from your children. You might receive some good news related to your career.

Your health will improve a lot this week. For matters of love and relationships, this week will be very pleasant. There's a chance of financial gain. Students will get excellent results in exams. Young people might find employment. You may now get the rewards for your past hard work, which will make you happy. You will spend quality time with your family.

This week, you might receive a payment that was stuck for a long time. You may have to go on an unwanted trip, which will leave you feeling tired. Be thoughtful before making any money-related decisions. You could get a great career opportunity this week. Your life partner will fully support you in everything. Take care of your health.

Being careless about your health could be costly this week. Your job and business situation will be better than before. You will have control over your expenses. Positive energy will remain in the house, which will be beneficial. You will be able to express your feelings successfully. This week is good for people in love. Someone might be plotting against you, so be careful.

You'll get an opportunity to go on a trip. Keep your expenses in check, or your budget might get messed up. Husband and wife will spend a lot of time together. At work, you'll have to do some tasks against your will. The week will bring mixed results. Your health is expected to improve. Everyone will praise your courage. There are chances of profit in business.

This week, you will get support from your partner. You will be praised for doing your work well. A new little member might arrive in the family. There will be a struggle at your job, but you will come out successful. After some minor activities, you will feel tired and will want to rest for a few days. Your love life will be better than before.

An elderly person's health in the family might worsen this week. You will get a chance to spend time with your partner. Think carefully before taking any big step in your business. Make any family decisions thoughtfully. You need to handle your work with care. Take health matters seriously. You might get happiness from your children.

This week, people will praise your work and behaviour. Your health will be better than before. You might spend more on yourself, which could disturb your budget. Your income will improve, and you might get a part-time job. You will succeed in meeting your job targets on time. You might have an argument with your brothers over something.

Your health will continue to bother you this week. You will fulfill all your family responsibilities properly. You might receive ancestral property. Business-related plans might tire you out. Some personal matters may trouble you. Your wife's behaviour will be upsetting. You will get to eat your favourite food several times during the week, which will make you happy. It will be a mixed week.

This week, don't hesitate at all to take risks in your business. Your physical and mental health will both be good. You will have to do some tasks unwillingly, which will cause you trouble. A big property deal related to a house could happen. You need to make new plans for the future. You will have to bring a change in your nature.

People of this sign will see their health improve. Business will be a big challenge for you. Lack of discipline at your job will cause you trouble. Don't make any decisions based on what others say, or you will regret it later. You will feel satisfied with the relationships around you. You might hear some good news from your in-laws' side.

This week, you will have to make decisions that will upset some people, so ensure your behaviour is at its best. Take care of your health too. You will have to make serious decisions regarding your business. You might have to visit courts because of your children. There could be a big argument between husband and wife over something. Do not engage in any wrongdoing.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.