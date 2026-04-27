Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 180 Crore Worldwide

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues its strong box office run, overtaking Dhurandhar 2. Despite mixed reviews, the film has impressed with steady collections and solid weekend growth

Bhooth Bangla showed impressive momentum in its second weekend. After earning Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8 (Friday), the film jumped to Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and further climbed to Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday.

This consistent rise highlights positive word-of-mouth and strong audience turnout, especially over the weekend. The film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 113.40 crore.

The film's global performance has been equally notable. With Rs 44.50 crore coming from overseas markets and an additional Rs 3 crore added on Day 10 alone, the worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs 179.48 crore.

Earlier, the film had already crossed Rs 100 crore globally within just four days of release-an indicator of its strong opening and sustained interest.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after nearly 16 years. The duo, known for classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and De Dana Dan, seems to have recreated their signature blend of comedy and chaos.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, and veteran actor Asrani in his final on-screen appearance. Released on April 17, 2026, the film has clearly struck a chord with audiences despite mixed critical reception.

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